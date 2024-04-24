The Abathembu King's estranged sixth wife, Dr Nolubabalo Mcinga-Dalindyebo, has joined the EFF

Dr Mcinga, who's known as Queen Khazeka, was seen campaigning with the Red Berets in the Eastern Cape

The doctor said she was inspired by the late PAC leader Robert Sobukwe to begin her political activism

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Abathembu King’s 6th Wife, Dr Nolubabalo McInga-Dalindyebo, was campaigning with the Red Berets in the Eastern Cape. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Facebook/Thesumoflife Book

Source: UGC

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo of Abathembu’s sixth wife, Dr Nolubabalo Mcinga-Dalindyebo, has found her political home with the Red Berets.

Queen Khazeka campaigns with the EFF

The estranged wife of the Abathembu King, known as Queen Khazeka, was seen campaigning with EFF members in the Eastern Cape on 20 April 2024.

Dr Mcinga-Dalindeybo told Scrolla that she was motivated to become politically active by struggle stalwart Robert Sobukwe, who hails from her home town, Graaff-Reinet.

It’s not yet clear what Dr Mcinga-Dalindeybo’s role was in the party; however, ZiMOJA reported that she spoke at an event in Knysna alongside the party’s Floyd Shivambu.

Citizens weigh in on Mcinga’s new political home

Upon hearing the news of Mcinga joining the Red Berets, netizens shifted their focus to the doctor’s matrimonial and recreational affairs.

@Proudly012 asked:

“Other five wives are still alive?”

@JMulibana said:

"We all know the results of smoking dagga, like daydreaming."

@FsTebza advised:

“She must first unseat the other 5 wives ... ...EC is a home of ANC.”

@kg91739 commented:

“Haaaibo she ran away this one moossaying the King is unstable.”

@Hattiaab added:

“She is smoking something stronger than the KING ”

King Dalindyebo clarifies that he hasn’t joined the ANC

Briefly News previously reported that AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo had not left the EFF.

The King made the statement when the EFF's Floyd Shivambu visited his home in the Eastern Cape.

He was reacting to speculation that he had left the Red Berets to rejoin the ANC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News