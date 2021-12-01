Explosion of 8 561 new cases of Covid 19 in just 24 hours

The number of new cases of Covid 19 has exploded in the last 24 hours with 8 561 new infections

6 168 of the new cases were reported in Gauteng alone as the province faces its fourth wave of the virus

South Africans took to social media to react to the shocking increase in cases of Covid 19

JOHANNESBURG - Covid 19 cases have exploded in Gauteng as the fourth wave of the virus sweeps across the province.

6 168 of the 8 561 new cases were reported in Gauteng alone. 28 people have died from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim had warned South Africa that the fourth wave was around the corner. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

The total number of fatalities from the virus has risen to 89 871. The positivity rate has also increased dramatically to 16.5% of the almost 52 000 tests carried out according to eNCA.

Social media users reacted to the dramatic increase in cases

@sndlazi:

"This is not believable anymore, this was predicted and we see exactly what was predicted. Professor Karim said we looking at 10k cases by end of this week. This pandemic is something else."

@MosothoFela:

"From 4373 cases per day to 8561 per in a matter of 24 hrs, Anguished face scary. At this rate, we will hit 15000 soon

Level 4 beckoning."

@Mbatha_Dumi:

"Salim Abdool Karim prediction is about to be true, I believe he knows what's really in this numbers game as try very hard to convince people to accept vaccines."

@steven_mtshali:

"I would like to see the numbers of those who were vaccinated but caught the virus again. Do we have those stats?"

The Wall Street Journal reported that South Africa's new infections had almost doubled following the discovery of the new Omicron variant of Covid 19.

Game's Vax Appreciation Wednesday is back, companies offering vaccine incentives

Earlier, Briefly News with the fourth wave fast approaching and the emergence of a new variant, the South African government and a few companies have taken the initiative to urge more South Africans to get the jab.

Game has made the decision to bring back its Vax Appreciation Wednesday that will offer customers a 10% discount when they produce their vaccination cards in stores.

The campaign will run from 1 December until the 29th. Game's vice president of marketing, Katherine Madley, says the discount is more of a thank you to customers for getting vaccinated rather than an incentive, according to EWN.

Madley stated that Game shoppers will not be discriminated against and will also not be forced to reveal their vaccine status.

