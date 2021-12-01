South Africans are being offered incentives by various companies if they get vaccinated against the coronavirus

Companies such as Old Mutual, First National Bank, Game and Uber are giving away cash prizes and discounts

South Africans are seemingly not happy with the introduction of vaccine incentives with some claiming never to shop at Game again

JOHANNESBURG - With the fourth wave fast approaching and the emergence of a new variant, the South African government and a few companies have taken the initiative to urge more South Africans to get the jab.

Game has made the decision to bring back its Vax Appreciation Wednesday that will offer customers a 10% discount when they produce their vaccination cards in stores.

Game is bringing back Vax Appreciation Wednesdays and will offer vaccinated shoppers a 10% discount. Image: Nadine Hutton

The campaign will run from 1 December until the 29th. Game's vice president of marketing, Katherine Madley, says the discount is more of a thank you to customers for getting vaccinated rather than an incentive, according to EWN.

Madley stated that Game shoppers will not be discriminated against and will also not be forced to reveal their vaccine status.

Old Mutual and FNB offer cash prizes to vaccinated South Africans

Old Mutual and First National Bank are both running competitions for their vaccinated customers. Old Mutual's competition will run until 17 December and customers who received their Covid19 vaccine could win a total of R100 000 a week, reports TimesLIVE.

Old Mutual customers can either take the cash prize or redeem the prize as points. 12 lucky people will also stand the chance to win R50 000.

FNB on the other hand will run its competition until the end of the year. One lucky person stands the chance to win R3 million and an extra R1 million if they are over the age of 60.

If the winner has an FNB life insurance policy the banking company will add another R2 million to the cash prize. The winner will be announced after a lucky draw that will take place on 31 December.

Uber offers discounts for rides to vaccine centres

Uber South Africa is giving two trips for R100 each to and from an official vaccination centre. The vouchers can only be used for qualifying trips.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the vaccine incentives:

@nkuna_alton said:

"They really care about our lives, shame."

@Johnnyb92185383 said:

"Vaccine, the latest condom. With HIV people were told to wear a condom to protect both partners, with the risk involved of a condom not being 100% safe. Yet we still believe everything we are being told."

@OfferAubrey said:

"Bribes to commit suicide."

@s72qukx860y said:

"Game can go to the nearest hell."

@sa_ordinary said:

"Will never shop at Game any more."

Over-50s guaranteed R200 grocery vouchers

Briefly News previously reported that the Department of Health has decided to increase the incentive to get South Africans over the age of 50 vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The department is now offering citizens R200 Vooma vouchers for groceries if they get the Covid19 jab, raising concerns about the new Omicron variant.

The Health Department says people over the age of 50 are at a higher risk of dying during the fourth wave if they are not vaccinated, according to a report by TimesLIVE.

