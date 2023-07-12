One of the men who was viciously beaten by Deputy President Paul Mashatile's VIP protection unit plans to sue

L'vaughn Fisher was dragged out of his car and beaten to a pulp on the N1 highway near Fourways, Johannesburg

Fisher plans to sue the VIP protection unit for R1 million, but that amount might increase

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member who was brutally assaulted by Deputy President Paul Mashatile's VIP protection team plans to sue the South African Police Service (SAPS) for R1 million.

Paul Mashatile's VIP protection unit will be sued for beating up a man on the N1 highway in Johannesburg. Images: Darren Stewart & @AdvoBarryRoux/ Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Mashatile's security detail was caught on camera kicking, stomping and beating three men on the N1 near Fourways last month.

Man knocked unconscious by Paul Mashatile's VIP protection unit plans to sue

According to CapeTalk, 25-year-old L'vaughn Fisher plans to sue the members of the VIP protection unit who beat him to a pulp for R1 million. The amount might change pending the outcome of various medical tests.

Eight members of the VIP unit have been suspended for the brutal assault while the police watchdog IPID continues to investigate the assault.

Speaking to IOL, Fisher stated that he had a swollen jaw and was beaten in the head with a rifle. He also sustained injuries to his face and bruises to his head.

Legal expert says VIP protection unit should be disbanded

Lawyer Ulrich Roux told EWN that the VIP protection unit should be a thing of the past. The well-known lawyer stated that he also had his own unpleasant encounter with the blue lights brigade members.

Roux represents the two other men assaulted by the Mashatile's security detail for free.

"I’ve also been subject to an incident with these units and also been pushed off the road, so I feel very strongly about it that we must try to disband this VIP Protection Unit," said Roux.

Roux stated that it did not make sense that a government official should be transported in five expensive cars, and the people protecting said official have little regard for innocent South African lives.

SA spends R1.9b on VIP protection police for government officials

Briefly News previously reported that Civil society group, Outa, has pointed out that the government spends more money protecting ministers than it does protecting citizens.

The organisation revealed that the South African government spent R1.9 billion on the SAPS VIP protection unit in the past financial year to protect themselves. In contrast, the money spent on the SAPS to cover and protect the entire SA population was a mere R2.247 billion.

Outa also pointed out that it seemed like politicians are afraid of ordinary citizens, which may be why they spend so much money on VIP protection police officers, reports BusinessTech.

