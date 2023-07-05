The VIP protection officers responsible for the brutal N1 assault have been formally charged

Ipid laid three charges, including grievous bodily harm, against Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail

There is speculation that even though the officers were charged, they are likely to get a slap on the wrist

JOHANNESBURG - Several members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail have been charged for the brutal assault of three South African National Defence Force trainees.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile's VIP protection unit has been charged by IPID. Image: Darren Stewart, @PigSpotter & stock image

Source: Getty Images

The police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), laid charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, pointing of a firearm and malicious damage to property.

The charges against the VIP protection officers were laid at the Sandton police station, IOL reported.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) also confirmed that the three assault victims have opened a case against the officers.

Brutal N1 VIP protection assault caught on camera

The incident, which took place on Sunday, 2 July, on the N1 highway near Fourways, Johannesburg, went viral after the assault was caught on camera.

Though the men responsible have been charged, there is speculation that they will get a slap on the wrist.

Independent researcher on policing and Institute of Security Studies (ISS) consultant David Bruce said that the ideal outcome for the situation would be for dismissed if found guilty.

However, Bruce said that SAPS frequently imposes light sanctions on its members found guilty of assault, Daily Maverick reported.

South African call for VIP protection officers to feel the full might of law

Below are some comments:

Simon Bosman criticised:

"Only three. If you were there and didn't stop them, you were just as guilty. Suspension is with pay, which means it's a paid holiday."

Louis Mosegane

"May they all be dismissed with immediate effect, we can't go being treated like thrash by these people."

@Msengana1 asked:

"Are they detained, if so, at which police station?"

@growthpundit claimed:

"They should be in jail already and asking for bail."

@BillyWa92527102 added:

"These actions will never end unless they get charged, fired and sent to prison. That's what must happen."

SANDF trainees assaulted by SAPS VIP Protection Unit advised not to engage with police during IPID probe

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the three men assaulted by Deputy President Paul Mashatile's VIP protection unit have been advised not to engage with the police.

The Independent Police Investigation Directorate (IPID) interviews the victims, all trainees with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), on Tuesday, 4 July.

Ipid advised the military trainees to refrain from interacting or engaging with the South African Police Service until its investigation is concluded, eNCA reported.

