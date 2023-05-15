The Department of Correctional Services says it is looking into the allegations that Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana were given conjugal visits

An inmate at Mangaung Correctional Centre stated that Bester was not treated like the rest of them and had many more perks

South Africans found the news that Bester had special treatment behind bars, both shocking and amusing

BLOEMFONTEIN - The Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana saga continues with more investigations into the couple's activities before his prison break.

The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that it has launched a probe into the allegations that Dr Nandipha visited Bester at the Mangaung Correctional Service for conjugal visits.

Thabo Bester allegedly bribed prison warders to get conjugal visits with his girlfriend

According to IOL, the department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo stated that they are aware of the allegations and noted that conjugal visits are not allowed in South Africa.

According to The Sunday Independent, an insider told the publication that Bester was granted conjugal sessions with his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha, because he bribed the officials.

Officials reportedly gave Bester a private room, where he spent time with his lover. The insider stated that Bester started getting these perks in 2017 when Dr Nandipha started paying him visits in prison.

Thabo Bester was given special treatment in prison

An inmate at the same facility Bester was kept at stated that he had privileges in prison because he had money.

The inmate stated that Bester did not eat the same food as other prisoners and was allowed to charge his laptop in his cell when other inmates were denied such a privilege.

In addition to a laptop, Bester also had a cellphone in his cell, which he used to make payments for his escape plan, according to EWN.

South Africans shocked by fresh allegations in the Thabo Bester saga

@zane4evaCPT said:

"It explains why he had ladies as visitors."

@Thabie_95 said:

"Listen, Bester was living man! "

@ParioPraxis said:

"This man was not a prisoner.☹️"

@SankaraSobukwe said:

"Logirlthen people still defend her."

@acdmnky said:

"Investigating only now? I hate how reactionary this government is. What supposedly started in 2017 is only being investigated in 2023? SMFH"

@Thee_Cherri said:

"Wild especially cause she is/was married to someone else. How was this even a thing?"

