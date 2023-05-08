The Mangaung Correctional Centre is at the centre of another scandal following the infamous prison break of Thabo Bester

An investigative journalist alleged that the Department of Correctional Services tried to cover up an inmate's death

South Africans are torn about the incident, with some saying they cannot feel sorry for the inmate

BLOEMFONTEIN - An inmate at the Mangaung Correctional Centre has reportedly died after not getting adequate medical attention.

An inmate imprisoned at Mangaung Correctional Centre has reportedly died. Images: Michele Spatari & @IamMzilikazi/Twitter

This is the latest scandal to engulf the facility after Thabo Bester escaped from his cell by faking his death.

The Department of Correctional Services accused of trying to cover up the death of an inmate

Investigative journalist Mzilikazi wa Afrika broke the news of the inmate's death on Twitter and alleged that the Department of Correctional Services tried to cover up the tragic incident.

The journalist alleged that the department wanted to keep the death quiet because they did not wish for more public scrutiny following Bester's escape.

According to The Citizen, the DCS confirmed the death of Bukani Velaphi on 29 April 2023. The inmate was reportedly sick and taken to hospital. He was examined by a doctor but died later on.

International security company G4S ran the prison until last week when Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola announced that the company's contract had been cancelled following Bester's escape.

South Africans weigh in on the latest scandal at Mangaung Correctional Centre

South Africans were not amused following the news that an inmate died at Mangaung Correctional Centre. Many people felt that the maximum security facility should be investigated.

However, others stated they could not feel sorry for the inmate because he probably committed serious crimes.

Here are some comments:

@PantsiPumezo said:

"Manguang prison must be thoroughly investigated. These incidents were reported long ago. Still, DCS has dragged its feet for too long knowing that the public was not interested in inmate affairs."

@machweu said:

"People are dying every day, what is special about prisoners?"

@53110Komape said:

"Profit over people."

@lira12_joy said:

"Too many scandals! Minister Ronald "Zuma Must Fall" Lamola must admit, wehlulekile. His job was to arrest and house Msholozi, and he did that seamlessly. Beyond that, no."

@MaNgwanya_77 said:

"Is it, not the one who was doing interviews with journalists about the day Thabo Bester escaped?"

