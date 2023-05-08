The government is taking measures to safeguard Eskom power stations against criminality and sabotage

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that 880 soldiers have been deployed at several power stations

The South African Defense Force (SANDF) was reportedly paid R146 million, and the amount shocked citizens

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

The government pays SANDF R146m for soldiers to protect Eskom power stations. Image: Guillem Sartorio and Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed the South African Defense Force (SANDF) soldiers to safeguard Eskom power stations nationwide.

SANDF members and police work together at Eskom facilities

The power plants will be protected by 880 soldiers for six months for R146 million, reported TimesLIVE.

According to Mail&Guardian, Ramaphosa announced on Saturday after informing the National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo that the police and SANDF would work together.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“Members of the SANDF will assist police in protecting Eskom power stations around the country where sabotage, theft, and other crimes may threaten the functioning of stations and supply of electricity,” the presidency said at the weekend."

SA citizens discuss the millions paid to SANDF

Nhlanhla Womfana Mnisi asked:

"So the soldiers will get two payments, their salaries and deployment money for just standing and looking tough while corruption still goes on at Eskom.

Sipho Blose mentioned:

"So many ways to manipulate people. It's a strategy to fool people into believing that Eskom's problems are caused by sabotage while we know it's the guys in suits who are the main perpetrators."

De Great White II commented:

"How can they protect stations that can't provide us with anything? They are just useless as their president."

Philip Whitehead wrote:

"Maybe he should just give the union the money it would have been better."

Lungisanii Kobo

"And still, there are people who say South Africa has no money.ANC thinks we are fools."

Political parties welcome court ruling exempting public facilities from loadshedding, SA says it's bad news

In another article, Briefly News reported that in a historic move, the Pretoria High Court has ordered Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan to expedite exempting public facilities from loadshedding.

The court added that if the exemption is not possible, the government must provide alternative power supplies, such as generators.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News