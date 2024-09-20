Mzansi was sick of SASSA's incompetence after the employees closed the office's doors a while after the business day started

Many were left queued outside, including an impatient granny who expressed her rage toward the inconsiderate staff

Social media users fired shots at the organisation, notoriously known for their lousy service

A South African lady could not deal with SASSA's incompetence and filmed the public's reaction to the staff's lack of service. People had been queued for hours before the employees arrived, and they closed their doors a while after the start of the business day.

Mzansi expressed their rage towards SASSA's incompetence. Image: @userizole

Source: TikTok

The people seeking the organisation's services were outraged by the disrespect and expressed their rage.

Mzansi furious with SASSA's incompetence

South Africans have agreed in the past that some government organisation posts are filled by underqualified officials who undermine their role of being of service to Mzansi citizens. Besides the justice system, South Africans are exhausted by SASSA and its sassy staff.

Many citizens in Cape Town woke up early to queue for hours in front of SASSA's offices only to be disappointed by the organisation's employees, who closed their doors at 9 am, only a few hours after the start of the business day.

This caused a chaotic scene outside where people expressed their rage by screaming and shouting at the incompetent staff for undermining them. A grandma in the crowd was broken by the ignorant staff and said:

"They closed their doors at 9 am, that's it. They told us to go back to the townships, but they opened at 7 am, and we were here before them."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to SASSA's ignorant behaviour towards SA

Social media users were fed up with governmental corruption:

@misoso shared her exhaustion:

"Government workers don't want to beat the allegations shame."

@neznges protested:

"This video need to trend."

@sonwabise noticed that:

"SASSA, Home Affairs and some local clinics, their services are poor, shame."

@NOBODY suggested:

"Government workers should be earning commission."

