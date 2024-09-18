The Department of Employment and Labour-led blitz inspection, including the South African Police Service, yielded five arrests at the posh Sandton restaurant Tang

Five employees, including the manager, were cuffed in the inspections that the department recently announced

South Africans were excited that the government was acting against illegally illegal foreigners and companies that were non-compliant

Mzansi clapped after a raid yielded five arrests in Sandton. Images: Michele Spatari /AFP via Getty Images and Luis Alvarez

SANDTON, GAUTENG—The Department of Employment and Labour led a blitz inspection that resulted in five arrests at a Sandton restaurant. This was after a waiter exposed unfair labour practices in a viral TikTok video, prompting a chain of events that began with a raid at Menlyn.

Arrests made in Sandton

@Newzroom405 posted a video revealing that four employees were found without documentation to work in South Africa. The fifth suspect was the restaurant's Human Resource Manager. A fifth suspect was arrested at Second Story Restaurant.

The restaurants were also found not to comply with the labour laws, paying their workers with tips. One of the restaurants reportedly had 17 foreign nationals and 14 South Africans who were not paid a basic salary. One of the restaurants was shut down because they did not have a gas installation certificate.

What you need to know about the labour law noncompliance saga

The Department, in partnership with other stakeholders, arrested three people, including the owner of Babel, when they raided the restaurant and the Ocean Basket next to it

The raid also reportedly revealed that the restaurants did not comply with labour laws, including the Basic Minimum Wage Act

However, Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding told Briefly News that the restaurant complied with the country's labour laws

View the video here:

South Africans salute government

Netizens were ecstatic that the government made the arrests.

Akani Nwanati said:

"They must tackle all these restaurants."

Lassy Laden said:

"They need to start arresting the owners of these establishments for employing people without proper documentation."

O Lebo said:

"I can't believe we're discovering the real reasons why South African youth are considered lazy."

Nompu Mhlongo said:

"For the first time in 30 years, the departments are actually working."

Mike Uncensored said:

"Can't wait for Cape Town to get a taste."

Department announces blitz inspections

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Department recently announced that they would be conducting the blitz inspections.

The department said the inspections would conclude on 20 September, and the police and other stakeholders will be involved.

