The government's raid on Menlyn-based restaurants Babel and Ocean Basket revealed that both owed their workers over R1 million

Both restaurants reportedly did not pay their workers the prescribed minimum wage rate, and this amounted to R1.3 million

South Africans were relieved that action was taken against the restaurants and called for more establishments to be probed

Pretoria restaurants Babel and Ocean Basket did not pay their workers their due. Image: @Meth_Khosi

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA—The government found that the two Menlyn-based restaurants, Babel Restaurant and Ocean Basket, owed their workers over R1 million in unpaid wages.

Restaurants owe workers

According to @IOL, the raid, which included the Hawks, the Department of Labour, and the Department of Home Affairs, yielded more infringements of the country's labour laws. Both restaurants did not comply with the Minimum Wage Act, which states that workers should receive at least R27.58 per hour.

Babel owed its workers, including cleaners and servers, over R560,000 in unpaid wages. The workers received as little as R150 per shift and worked 12 to 15 hours, contravening the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.

View the tweet here:

South Africans infuriated

Netizens were happy that the exploitation was exposed and angry that the exploitation happened.

Akani Nwanati said:

"We must protect the lady who exposed this exploitment."

Transporter said:

"I bet it's been happening for so long that these scum employers thought they could always get away with it."

Farieda Khan said:

"I blame the Department of Labour! Why aren't they more proactive about conducting inspections?"

Queen of Sheba noted:

"It took one courageous woman to unearth all this."

Space Cowgirl said:

"Spur should be investigated next."

