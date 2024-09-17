J'Something’s Restaurant Artistry Under Scrutiny As Babel Drama Heats Up: “It Is the Real Hell”
- J'Something's restaurant, Artistry, has been accused of mistreating employees following the social media uproar over the Babel restaurant drama
- A user alleged that waiters at Artistry are exploited and not paid properly, sparking outrage
- Fans reacted, highlighting issues in the hospitality industry, where waiters often rely solely on tips with no basic salary
Popular musician J'Something's restaurant Artistry in Johannesburg has caught strays after the controversial Babel restaurant drama on social media.
J'Something's restaurant accused of mistreating employees
The Babel restaurant drama has opened a can of worms. There was an uproar on social media when a former restaurant employee shared a video on TikTok detailing how the Joburg-based restaurant treats employees. The posts have led to several arrests by the police.
Responding to the Babel restaurant drama, a social media user with the handle @Fortune_xoly alleged that Artistry restaurant, owned by singer J'Something, should also be investigated because of how they treat employees. The post read:
"J'Something’s restaurant Artistry is the real hell of exploiting their waiters. Till today, I am still shocked. When we asked why are they not paid, the manager said no restaurant in SA pays waiters."
Fans react to claims against J'Something's restaurant
As expected, social media users weighed their thoughts in the comments section. Many noted how people are being exploited in the hospitality industry.
@Tumz_kby commented:
"Its horrible, that industry is also problematic. Many places only pay tips with no basic. Some even take a % of the tip."
@jay16selom3497 said:
"Most restaurants don't have salaries for waiters; it's only tips, or they take 10% from your sales daily and give it to you at the end of the month. Roughly about 2 to 3k if the restaurant is busy, but I can tell you right, waiters can make a lot of money on tips if the restaurant is busy."
Ocean Basket and Babel restaurant owes workers R1.3 million in wages
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the government found that the two Menlyn-based restaurants, Babel Restaurant and Ocean Basket, owed their workers over R1 million in unpaid wages.
According to @IOL, the raid, which included the Hawks, the Department of Labour, and the Department of Home Affairs, yielded more infringements of the country's labour laws. Both restaurants did not comply with the Minimum Wage Act, which states that workers should receive at least R27.58 per hour.
