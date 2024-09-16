Three people, including the owner, were arrested at the infamous Babel restaurant in Menlyn, Pretoria when the South African Police Service and the government raided the establishment

following claims from workers that Babel is contravening the country's labour laws, the government moved in haste

South Africans were ecstatic and praised the government for listening to the concerns of South Africans

PRETORIA — The South African Police Service arrested the owner of the Menlyn upmarket restaurant, Babel, and two undocumented foreigners who worked in the restaurant.

SAPS make Babel arrests

IOL reported that the arrest followed a viral video in which a former employee exposed the labour laws that the establishment flouted. She claimed that she had to buy her uniform and tools, was not given a contract and was fined by the restaurant for breaking glasses and losing cutlery.

The government, including the Department of Labour, the Department of Home Affairs, and the police, raided the restaurant shortly after the Economic Freedom Fighters in Tshwane visited it. Two staffers who did not have documentation to work in the country were arrested, along with the owner.

Netizens celebrate arrests

Netizens commenting on Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth's tweet saluted the government.

Former Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile Van Damme said:

"Niyasebenza!"

Sanda Boyce said:

"Well done, Minister. We must extend this to other restaurants. Poor management is demoralising our youth, which leads to delinquency."

MaggzUnlimited said:

"We are in good hands. SA is our only home. We are proud of it and will guard it with everything we have."

Seitshiro said:

"I hope that lady is protected at all costs."

Gao said:

"I appreciate your prompt response."

120 undocumented foreigners arrested

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the police in KwaZulu-Natal arrested 120 foreign nationals who were undocumented in Durban.

The police raided hijacked buildings in the CBD, and the suspects were arrested. The police also discovered illegal firearms and fake currency.

