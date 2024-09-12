The South African Police Service's National Commissioner Fanie Masemola revealed that the police arrested more than 80,000 suspects in the previous month

He said the suspects were arrested for crimes including kidnapping, extortion, murder and rape and have been arrested nationally

South Africans clapped for the police and some applauded them for the work they did in apprehending the 85,000 suspects

General Fannie Masemola told the media of his plans for extortion crimes. Images: South African Police Service

JOHANNESBURG — The South African Police Service nabbed 85,000 suspects in the previous month nationally thanks to various operations.

SAPS arrest 85000 suspects

According to SABC News, National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola said the men and women in blue arrested 85,000 suspects for various crimes in including kidnapping and extortion, rape and murder.

Masemola also said the police are working hard to end extortion crimes and called upon community members to cooperate by reporting the crimes.

"We are going to need the cooperation of our communities to report the crime and name and shame the perpetrators," he said.

Masemola also said he is targeting the Boko Haram group that is extorting Mamelodi residents in Tshwane. He added that the Hawks, crime intelligence and other crime units are investigating the Boko Haram extortionists. He revealed that 319 cases of extortion were reported from April 2023 to August this year. 151 arrests were made.

Netizens clap for SAPS

South Africans on Facebook celebrated the police's arrests.

Lungisani Carburator Ngubane said:

"Finally, some positive news from SAPS! Congratulations on the arrests, and let's hope convictions follow."

Lindani Mbandazayo said:

"South Africa is better without the ANC."

Tebogo Pula said:

"Just after Bheki Cele left the office, we are suddenly having police conducting raids and arresting lots of people for various crimes."

Brenda Declerk said:

"Now carry on with your good work. Get them. It's a war and we must win it."

Simon Maluks said:

"84,900 are already out on bail."

SAPS faces billions in civil claims

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the police face R2,2 billion worth of wrongful arrest lawsuits.

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu revealed that the police made over 4000 wrongful arrests in the previous financial year.

