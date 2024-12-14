A video is making the rounds, showing an excited woman running and firing a gun into the air during a traditional ceremony

According to the post, the public shooting occurred in the Eastern Cape, which has seen numerous mass shootings

The unusual clip has attracted almost 245,000 views in the time since it was posted to X on Thursday, 12 December 2024

A video has surfaced of a woman firing a gun into the air during a traditional ceremony. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

An unusual situation occurred when an older woman, during what appeared to be a large gathering, haphazardly fired a handgun in public.

A video of the occurrence is making the rounds on social media after it was posted by X user @StHonorable on Thursday, 12 December 2024.

Deadly Eastern Cape shootings

The short 27-second clip depicted what appeared to be a traditional ceremony which, according to the post, took place in the Eastern Cape.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"No wonder Eastern Cape province has been experiencing mass killings recently," read the presumptuous caption.

The province has been marred by numerous mass killings in 2024.

Gunmen shot and killed 18 people at two homesteads during a cleansing ceremony at Nyathi village in the Ngobozana area, Lusikisiki, on 28 September.

Seven people linked to the massacre have since been arrested and are appearing in court, while one other suspect remains at large.

In another mass shooting nearly a month later, five relatives were gunned down, and two minors were injured after gunmen stormed a homestead in the Ncenjana Location in Bityi, near Mthatha, on 18 October.

Two people have since been arrested in connection with the killings.

Another five people were killed, this time in Gqeberha, and discovered inside a shack in New Brighton on 22 October.

While the circumstances of the firing seen in the clip are unknown, the woman was filmed running excitedly and holding the gun in one hand behind her back.

A person is heard shouting, "[unintelligible], makazi (aunty)", in IsiXhosa, as a group of men holding sticks sing and women ululate in the background.

She stops, poises herself to shoot, and after seeming to clutch the firearm in both hands, discharges one shot into the air, much to the excitement of the crowd.

Afterwards, the woman runs back and exchanges the gun with a man, who also fires. Children appear at one point in the clip, one of whom enthusiastically jumps up and down as they watch on excitedly.

Watch the video here.

When this story was published, the video had garnered almost 245,000 hits nearly 24 hours after it was posted.

Group fire guns openly in Mamelodi

In a related story, Briefly News reported that police were investigating an incident in which a group of men, one after the other, were filmed discharging their guns into the air in Mamelodi, northeast of Tshwane.

One of two videos posted by @Abramjee captured disturbing scenes where the men, part of a large group, indiscriminately fired numerous shots.

Source: Briefly News