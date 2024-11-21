A now-viral video has surfaced of a large group of men shooting multiple times into the air in public

Anticrime reporter @Abramjee posted the clip, showing the individuals alternating firing their guns

The incident happened in Mamelodi, said Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhulwi

Nevhuhulwi told Briefly News that the police were investigating while there have not yet been any arrests

Gauteng police are investigating an incident in which multiple men are seen in a video firing their guns numerous times in the air. Image: Tshepiso Mametela

Source: Original

TSHWANE — Police are investigating an incident in which a group of men discharged their guns into the air in Mamelodi, northeast of Tshwane.

One of two videos posted by @Abramjee captured disturbing scenes as, one after the other, several men from a big group fired numerous shots.

Group fire guns openly in Mamelodi

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the incident happened in Mamelodi East on Saturday, 16 November 2024.

"An inquiry has been registered for further investigation. No one has been arrested as yet," Nevhuhulwi told Briefly News.

The 43-second clip shows a large, rowdy crowd of only men gathered on the street during what appears to be a celebratory event.

They are seen taking turns shooting up in the air, much to the excitement of the rest of the group.

However, a second clip posted alongside the first shows separate funerals and a group of mourners looking out as gunshots ring out further away.

The video description features a photo of a man and the words "RIP".

Gangsters or organised criminal groups are commonly known to commemorate the life of a fallen member of their unit by firing into the air.

Online users slam criminality

@Abramjee's post attracted almost 620,000 views within 72 hours.

The scenes sparked debates about criminality and the government's apparent dereliction in dealing with SA's crime situation.

Briefly News looks at the colourful reactions to it.

@El_Boss_G hit out:

"Then you hear one SA citizen say these are Zimbabweans committing gun-related crimes, smh."

@PressPlaySA said:

"Malema has been in and out of courts for discharging a firearm at a rally. Here are thugs putting people’s lives in danger [and] no police in sight."

@ARONARELE noted:

"They are still going to bury each other like that. Even the killer is among them."

@BonoloMatiye added:

"Let's give them 21 days to register their guns."

@mnyani_siphe86 offered:

"Police would rather arrest us for not putting [on a] safety belt."

@Indingo_Coffee wrote:

"It’s so nice living in the suburbs. You never witness such barbaric acts."

Malema's case postponed near end

In related news, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema's firearm discharge case suffered a postponement as closing arguments were due to be heard.

The East London Magistrate's Court deferred the matter on 1 November as the prosecution prepared to present its closing remarks after the defence rested its case last year.

Source: Briefly News