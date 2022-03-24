DJ Jaivane has reportedly been nabbed with four other men for firing weapons at another artist's funeral earlier this week

The Amapiano artist and the other suspects are allegedly facing charges of being in possession of unlicensed guns and ammunition and unlawfully firing weapons in public

They were apparently caught on the wrong side of the law at DJ Vintos' funeral, the artist was gunned down in Soweto on 15 March, according to reports

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Jaivane has allegedly been arrested. The Amapiano star was reportedly caught firing firearms at DJ Vintos' funeral.

Amapiano star DJ Jaivane was reportedly arrested for firing a weapon at a funeral of another DJ. Image: @djy_jaivane_sa

Source: Instagram

Vintos was laid to rest on 20 March. Jaivane and four other men have been reportedly been thrown behind bars for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and also shooting in public.

ZAlebs reports that police spokesperson LT Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed their arrest. Masondo said they'll make their first appearance at the Brixton Magistrate Court soon.

Vintos, real name Hector Buthelezi, was allegedly fatally wounded in Soweto on 15 March. News 24 reports that cops said the DJ was gunned down by unknown men who arrived in a BMW.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DJ City Lyts murdered in an armed robbery

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that ProKid's young brother DJ Citi Lyts has died. DJ Citi Lyts, real name Sandile Mkhize, was reportedly shot dead by a gang of armed robbers in Soweto in the early hours of Monday, February 14.

Sources who are privy to the incident told news publications that Citi Lyts was closing his joint in Dube Soweto when unidentified armed men in a silver VW Polo pounced on him, took his cash and shot him eight times.

SAPS have confirmed the incident saying that no arrests have been made yet. According to Gauteng Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo, Citi Lyts was pronounced dead by paramedics who were first to arrive at the scene.

Citi Lyts was a hip-hop DJ. He worked with popular Mzansi rappers including the likes of Emtee, Saudi and Sjava. One of his most popular song was Vura featuring Sjava and Saudi and Washa featuring Emtee, Fifi Cooper and B3nchmarQ.

Source: Briefly News