DJ Citi Lyts was reportedly shot dead by unidentified armed men while he was in the streets with his friends

Police have confirmed the incident and they said they have not made any arrests yet but have already begun the investigation

DJ Citi Lyts rose to prominence when he released hits such as Wusha and Malambane. He also worked with stars such as Sjava and Emtee

ProKid's young brother DJ Citi Lyts has died. DJ Citi Lyts, real name Sandile Mkhize, was reportedly shot dead by a gang of armed robbers in Soweto in the early hours of Monday, February 14.

DJ Citi Lyts was shot dead on 14 February by unknown gunmen. Image: @citilyts_sa

Source: Instagram

Sources who are privy to the incident told news publications that Citi Lyts was closing his joint in Dube Soweto when unidentified armed men in a silver VW Polo pounced on him, took his cash and shot him eight times.

SAPS have confirmed the incident saying that no arrests have been made yet. According to Gauteng Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo, Citi Lyts was pronounced dead by paramedics who were first to arrive at the scene.

He said:

"Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for suspects after a musician was shot dead in Dube, Soweto, in the early hours of Monday, February 14, 2022.

"Police were called to a murder scene in Dube at about 2 am and on arrival, they found a 32-year-old man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was certified dead by paramedics.

"It is reported that the deceased was on the street with his friends when they were shot at by suspects driving in a silver VW Polo."

TimesLive reports that the police have revealed that the motive of the killing is still unknown. However, they have appealed to the general public for any information that may lead to the arrest of the killers.

"Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist apprehend the suspects to call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111."

Tributes have been pouring in from both celebrities and SA hip hop lovers. Many took to social media to express sadness over the untimely passing of the Vura hitmaker.

@DonaldInDenial wrote:

"RIP Citi Lyts, one of the most real brothers I ever met. This one hurts really deep. Till we meet again my G."

@Blaklez commented:

"Condolences to DJ Citi Lyts family, friends and fans. May God cover you. Rest In Peace ."

@AlHaill_King said:

"Rest in Peace @CitiLyts_SA. Your work will continue to inspire millions of people, even after you're gone."

Remembering a legend: ProKid made an unforgettable contribution

Briefly News reported in 2018 that Linda Mkhize passed away on August 8 2018. It was said by family members that Linda was visiting his alleged lover when he suffered a major seizure. Paramedics were called and after numerous attempts to save his life, Linda passed away.

South African rapper and producer, Linda was better known as ProKid or PRO. He was born in Soweto at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital and started writing rhymes in his teen years.

Briefly News learnt that he was later discovered on Rap Activity Jam on YFM and things grew from there. He gained recognition, fame and fortune in a short period of time. He was known for rapping in a mixture of South African township vernacular and English on township life or Kasi.

Source: Briefly News