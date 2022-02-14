Blue Train Fire Causes Transnet to Suspend Operations During Investigation

The Blue Train, Transnet's luxury train, has suspended operations until further notice due to a fire that occurred in one of its coaches

Security guards managed to apprehend one of the three suspects and hand him over to the police, but the other two are still at large

The coach that was set alight was at Transnet's engineering facility in Pretoria for repairs after it was derailed in November

PRETORIA - From today (14 February), the luxury Blue Train will be temporarily suspended due to a fire that started in one of the coaches.

Transnet said that the suspension of operations would allow the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage it caused. When Transnet commences the Blue Train's operations, it is not known at this stage.

The coach was in Koedoespoort, Pretoria, at Transnet's engineering facility when it was set alight, SABC News reports. The coach was there for repairs following its previous derailment in November 2021.

What is known about the fire so far

Security guards witnessed three people fleeing the scene of the fire, but managed to apprehend one of them. The suspect was handed over to the police. However, the other two suspects still need to be found and arrested, according to TimesLIVE.

Ayanda Shezi, a spokesperson for Transnet, said that more information about the Blue Train being derailed and the recent fire would be communicated as soon as Transnet's investigation has concluded.

Transnet has almost completed the investigation into the cause of the November derailment, and today’s incident will not impact the investigations,” Shezi said.

South Africans react to Blue Train fire

