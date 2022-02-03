Malusi Gigaba, the former Public Enterprises Minister, seems to find it ironic that he has been said to have influenced Brian Molefe's hiring at Transnet

Gigaba has taken to social media to place the spotlight on the section of the State Capture Report that implicates him

Social media users have highlighted that Gigaba misconstrued the truth in this instance and that President Cyril Ramaphosa had no role in Molefe's appointment at Eskom

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba is still taking to social media in reaction to the State Capture Report that was released on Tuesday, 1 February.

This time, Gigaba shed some light on the mention of Brian Molefe, who is the former director of freight company Transnet, and how he allegedly played a role in the appointment of Molefe at the state-owned company.

The State Capture Report says Malusi Gigaba played a role in the appointment of Brian Molefe at Transnet. Images: Luba Lesolle & Papi Morake

Source: Getty Images

In the report, acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo stated that Gigaba played a part in the appointment of Molefe and other Transnet executives such as Anoj Singh, who have been accused of corruption and facilitating state capture at the firm, according to TimesLIVE.

The report also stated that Gigaba played a role in bringing back Siyabonga Gama as Transnet CEO.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A social media user who goes by the username @Thobzam made light of the section in the report that placed the blame on Gigaba for influencing the hiring of these Transnet execs. They stated that President Cyril Ramaphosa had testified that he was part of the processing of appointing Molefe and questioned why Ramaphosa was not named in that particular section.

Gigaba replied to the tweet and stated that the Twitter user said and stated that the commission is a farce for not mentioning that Ramaphosa was being Molefe's appointment.

The post:

South Africans say Gigaba has it all wrong

Gigaba did not gain much sympathy from social media users for his comments. Many highlighted that Ramaphosa testified that he support Molefe's appointment at Eskom and not at Transnet.

According to Fin24, Ramaphosa told the commission that at the time he recommended Molefe to be the next Eskom CEO to former President Jacob Zuma, he was not aware that Molefe had connections to the Gupta family.

Here are some comments:

@Reshma6698 said:

"He said he recommended him to Eskom, not Transnet. Go back and listen to what President Cyril Ramaphosa said under oath. Don’t twist his words for your expediency."

@Ghoulza said:

"So he's the thing. He made a recommendation. He can't be held responsible for what the person did based on his recommendation. Brian as CEO of Eskom acted on orders from Zuma and Guptas. That's not Cyril's fault or doing."

@caswellraseleka said:

"Cyril Ramaphosa said that he recommended the name "Brian Molefe" to President Jacob Zuma for the Position of Eskom CEO and that Brian Molefe was not appointed by the Guptas."

Malusi Gigaba responds to Raymond Zondo’s allegations against him in State Capture Report

Briefly News previously reported that Former MP, Malusi Gigaba, was named in the second part of the State Capture Report as guilty of state capture involvement. Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recommended that Gigaba be prosecuted by law enforcement.

The former MP was named alongside several Transnet executives, including Gary Pita and Brian Molefe. They are all accused of facilitating the Gupta family's role in state capture through tender fraud and bribery.

Gigaba took to social media to defend himself against Zondo's claims. He scoffed at the acting chief justice's suggestion that he be investigated further, arguing that if there were evidence pointing to the need for his arrest, then he would have been charged already.

Source: Briefly News