Malusi Gigaba has responded to allegations levelled against him by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in the second section of the State Capture Report

Gigaba criticised Zondo for only recommending a further investigation into his role in state capture

Ex-Transnet CEO Brian Molefe expressed a similar view to Gigaba, saying that the ongoing inquiry has damaged his reputation

JOHANNESBURG - Former MP, Malusi Gigaba, was named in the second part of the State Capture Report as guilty of state capture involvement. Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recommended that Gigaba be prosecuted by law enforcement.

The former MP was named alongside several Transnet executives, including Gary Pita and Brian Molefe. They are all accused of facilitating the Gupta family's role in state capture through tender fraud and bribery.

Gigaba took to social media to defend himself against Zondo's claims. He scoffed at the acting chief justice's suggestion that he be investigated further, arguing that if there were evidence pointing to the need for his arrest, then he would have been charged already.

State capture allegations

Molefe, like Gigaba, has also spoken out about being implicated in the State Capture report. He said that he plans to consult a lawyer about the accusations that Zondo made against him.

”My life has been on hold for five years now. It looks like it will be like that for the next ten years judging by Justice Zondo’s recommendations,” Molefe complained.

The former Transnet CEO lamented the harmful effect the allegations have had on his reputation, given that all enquiries into state capture, such as the previous report by Thuli Madonsela, have the same outcome, IOL reports.

Reactions to Gigaba's tweet

