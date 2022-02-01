Tito Mboweni resigned as a Member of Parliament and said that he is going to pursue a career in finance

The African National Congress expressed their good wishes and said that they hope he's successful in his new job

However, the Congress of the People questioned his recent income and said that they believe he should pay back his salary

JOHANNESBURG - Tito Mboweni, the former Minister of Finance, has announced that he resigned yesterday (31 January) as a Member of Parliament (MP) to pursue a career at an unnamed financial institution.

Pemmy Majodina, the chief whip for the African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament, confirmed that Mboweni tendered his resignation. However, Majodina added that the ANC wishes him success in his new career.

"Of course, we will greatly miss him. When he starts his new job, we will know where he is going," Majodina said.

Tito Mboweni has resigned from Parliament to pursue a career in finance.

Source: Getty Images

Mboweni's resignation and COPE's questions

Mboweni has a storied history in the ANC, dating back to 1994 when he was elected as the Minister of Labour, which he held until 1998, News24 reports. He was also the Minister of Finance from 2018 to 2021 under President Cyril Ramaphosa.

However, his time as an MP has placed him under scrutiny from the Congress of the People (COPE), who are asking questions about his salary. The party wants to know if he received a salary in the last five months and if so, they want him to pay it back.

According to SABC News, because Mboweni resigned from Ramaphosa's Cabinet in August 2021, COPE believes he should not have been earning a salary in the months since his resignation.

Reactions to Mboweni's resignation

@SupingJennifer asked:

"What are the duties of ordinary members of parliament, besides those who are part of portfolio committees? Someone, please school me."

@LLunga18 remarked:

"Is COPE still existing? I thought that party is no more."

@NongogoNtobza said:

"They should try to get some votes."

@BrendaWardle shared:

"Hahaha, I'm laughing because I'd forgotten that he was an MP."

@LufunoMuchachi believes:

"He should have resigned long ago."

