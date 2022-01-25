After closing a two term tenure, former DA mayor of the Midvaal Local Municipality Bongani Baloyi has now moved to ActionSA

The former public servant said he left the opposition party on good terms and was grateful for his 10 year record with the party

The political move came as a surprise to some South Africans and an expectation to others who took to social media to unpack the recent announcement

Former mayor of the Midvaal Local Municipality in Gauteng, Bongani Baloyi has bowed out of his longstanding political party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), to join ActionSA.

Responding to various speculations about his departure, Baloyi, who had served two terms as mayor, said he was nobody’s victim and did not base his decision on any discrepancies between himself and his former political party. Reports quoted him confirming that there were no hard feelings between him and the DA insisting that he wasn’t removed but instead left on good terms.

Baloyi is a South African politician. In 2013, he was elected executive mayor of the Midvaal Local Municipality. He was only 26 years old at the time, and he consequently became the youngest mayor in South Africa.

Eye Witness News (EWN) reported that Baloyi said there was an understanding and appreciation of shared values with Herman Mashaba, president of ActionSA.

“My joining ActionSA is not out of anger, but actually because of hope that lies ahead of me. I believe this is a realignment of our politics. We have one enemy, and that is the African National Congress," he said as reported on News24.

He will join ActionSA's senate and Mashaba had only good things to say about his party’s newest member at a recent media briefing, saying Baloyi’s 10-year record in politics would help develop the party.

IOL stated that Baloyi expressed pride and appreciation of his record with the DA and serving as a public representative of the residents of Midvaal.

Online users had differing views on the politician’s recent move and took to Twitter to share their reactions:

@Cheetahplains replied:

“He could have been honest like most people who left DA instead of making it seem as if he is going to the private sector.”

@malokisa said:

“They probably would've have sabotaged. Wait and see how the whole DA bunch Twitter.”

@Mosiuoar1 wrote:

“Yah noh, this was very much expected. I was wondering what's taking him so long. ActionSA recruits from DA whilst EFF recruits from ANC and its alliances, AZAPO and PAC. will be doing this week.”

@zingisalanguza commented:

“This is a major coup, Mashaba has an eye for talent.”

@muimbi_princem said:

“Get Mmusi maimane then you are complete. Well done.”

@nickhedley reacted:

“Onwards and upwards.”

