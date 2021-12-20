Bongani Baloyi announced that he has tendered his resignation to the Democratic Alliance after 14 years of public service

Baloyi said that he is leaving of his own accord and that nobody forced him to exit from the opposition party

The former executive mayor of the Midvaal Local Municipality has a track record of scoring high on audits

JOHANNESBURG - Bongani Baloyi, who until recently served as the Executive Mayor of the Midvaal Local Municipality, has announced that he will no longer be working for the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Baloyi announced his exit from the opposition party on social media, emphasising that it was his choice to leave and he was not forced to do so.

"Like that. I leave on my time and terms, with a clean track record in government and the party. Now it's time for me to focus on exciting opportunities before me. Good luck to the friends, colleagues and leadership of the DA. We will meet somewhere," Baloyi tweeted.

Baloyi's resignation letter and announcement details

According to News24, Baloyi has a track record of scoring high in his past seven audits, which points to him running the municipality in a stable and financially sound manner.

Baloyi was just 26 years old when he was elected to the position of executive mayor, making him the youngest South African in that role.

He has stated on numerous occasions that he believes engaging with the local communities and avoiding corruption are the keys to a successful local municipality.

Read Baloyi's resignation letter here:

Reactions to Baloyi's departure from the DA

@MbalulaFikile asked:

@ScottHRoberts1 said:

"It's normal for talented, qualified people to move between public and private sector employment as new challenges and opportunities present themselves."

@OwenChipen shared:

@hlubizer believes:

"Zille and Steenhuisen have taken DA to extreme right. You don't need to be a rocket scientist to figure that one out."

@nlan6564 remarked:

"Mashaba is really poaching some good politicians."

