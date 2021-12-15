AfriForum's Ernst Roets says the High Court's decision to send Jacob Zuma back to jail is a victory for South African law

The Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhusien says the political organisation is in favour of the court's ruling

Some South Africans are upset by the outcome of the court's ruling and have highlighted that apartheid-era criminals have not been arrested

TSHWANE - Civil society group AfriForum says it welcomes the Pretoria High Court's decision to send former President Jacob Zuma back to prison to serve out his sentence.

AfriForum has now called on Msholozi to accept the judgment and follow the rule of law on the matter.

AfriForum and the Democratic Alliance have expressed pleasure in the court's decision to send Jacob Zuma back to prison. Image: Simon Mania

Ernst Roets, the Head of Policy and Action at AfriForum says the organisation was very concerned about the double standards South African courts have been displaying when it comes to senior politicians, according to a report by SABC News.

Roets explains that the treatment of the courts of certain politicians is the main reason the organisation got involved in Zuma's medical parole matter. He adds that the civil society group is pleased with the outcome of the judgment.

"This is why Afriforum got involved in this matter as an applicant and also why we regard this as a major breakthrough for justice in this country,” says Roets.

Democratic Alliance reacts to Zuma's re-sentencing

The Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen says the party is in favour of the ruling made by the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

Steenhuisen says the judge who presided in the matter was holding the Constitution of South Africa and situations like Zuma's cannot be allowed to slide, reports News24.

"If we allow these to slide, we will severely weaken the foundation of our constitutional democracy," says Steenhusisen.

Take a look at what South Africans have to say:

@GeneralthaboGP said:

"Who instructed DG to take that decision, president and minister have been aware of that decision, so where Zuma gets in, you used Zuma to secure municipal elections, now you want to take him back."

@shabs61 said:

"But apartheid-era leaders and killers are not arrested and charged?"

@tinamanyangadze said:

"Jacob Zuma is a victim of judicial activism!"

@ngubencaned said:

"Why are these racists are given SABC airtime and space to peddle their white propaganda...Obvious they'll be happy with their enemy no 1 incarceration,who challenged their exclusive partheid entitlement to conduct business with the state and SOEs by demanding 51% black ownership"

Source: Briefly.co.za