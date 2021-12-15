Carl Niehaus has expressed his belief that the court's decision that Jacob Zuma must return to prison is an injustice

Niehaus said that all South Africans should voice their rejection of the court order, but he urged them to do this in a peaceful and legal manner

The suspended African National Congress (ANC) member said that he is worried that there may be civil unrest due to the court's decision

PRETORIA - Carl Niehaus, a suspended ANC member and MK Veterans spokesperson, said that the Pretoria High Court's decision that former president Jacob Zuma must return to prison should be rejected by all South Africans.

The court declared that Zuma's medical parole is illegal and ordered him to return to jail. Zuma's sentence is 15 years.

Niehaus said that the court's order is “injustice at its best” as he believes Zuma was not granted a fair trial, SABC News reports.

Carl Niehaus rejects the court's decision to return Jacob Zuma to prison. Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images and MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Niehaus' opinion on Zuma's return to prison

According to The Witness, Niehaus believes that South African supporters of Zuma will revolt in response to the court's decision.

“It’s clear to me now that our courts are fully captured. It’s evident that president Zuma continues to suffer gross injustice at the hands of an unjust system," Niehaus said.

Niehaus continued by saying that if the public expresses outrage they will do so in a peaceful and legal manner, unlike the July unrest.

Reactions to Niehaus' statement

ShiyabedlaHadeb said:

"We will go to the malls and oppose this abuse of power."

@Sydney23003777 shared:

"I think I must wait to do my Christmas shopping. Santa might have a plan for me."

@TWLVAMWORLDWIDE remarked:

@KeMariri believes:

This is Zuma's battle. Though it is unfair on him but it is his. He was released. It is the state that allowed Arthur to compromise.

@JoanDarcySA said:

"Unfortunately many people only agree with our justice system when it gives them a result that they want."

@Arinafyfy2 said:

Source: Briefly.co.za