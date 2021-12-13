Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile was scheduled to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court for his involvement in the July unrest

Khanyile did not turn up for his court date, resulting in the court issuing a warrant for his arrest, which has been stayed to 10 January 2022

Unless he goes to court on 10 January and gives the judge a reasonable and adequate explanation he will be arrested

DURBAN - Bonginkosi Khanyile, a Fees Must Fall activist, was scheduled to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday, 13 December but failed to show up. He did not answer any calls or messages from his lawyer.

In response to this, the court issued a warrant for Khanyile's arrest. If he attends his court date on 10 January and can adequately explain why he did not make it on Monday, then the arrest warrant will be nullified.

He is currently out on R5 000 bail, the conditions of which include that he report to the police station in Hillbrow, Johannesburg and not use his Twitter account until his case is complete, eNCA reports.

A warrant for Bonginkosi Khanyile's arrest has been issued by the Durban Magistrate's Court. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Why Khanyile is being tried in court

Khanyile allegedly had a role in inciting the looting and riots which occurred in July 2021. The Hawks possess video footage of Khanyile encouraging people to riot and loot different businesses.

According to News24, one of the videos shows him encouraging people at a Shoprite branch on 10 July 2021 to protest against former president Jacob Zuma's arrest by looting the store and rioting outside it.

In all of the video footage, Khanyile is calling for Zuma's case to be dropped and for people to continue to riot, burn public property and loot until this goal is achieved.

Reactions to Khanyile missing court and his arrest warrant

@Gerry55998474 said:

"He has screwed himself. Easy way to get in jail."

@ModernDyan shared:

"Maka bhadlele ejele. Nothing against the guy, just don't like how he speaks."

@gerdavdlinde suggested:

"Maybe he is busy reading that new book."

@Moses35630577 asked:

"Why is it important to state that the accused is a Jacob Zuma ally?"

Looters regretful about July unrest

Previously, Briefly News reported that the impacts of the social unrest and looting that happened in July are still being widely felt by communities that lost shopping centres, malls and small businesses.

The destruction that struck parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng led to many people being left without jobs or source of income, adding to the large pool of unemployed people in South Africa.

Some small businesses in shopping centres that were not destroyed during the unrest are losing income because they no longer benefit from the standard mall traffic that the bigger outlets should bring in.

