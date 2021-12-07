Janusz Walus has submitted his fourth parole application since his imprisonment for the murder of Chris Hani

Walus credits his relationship with God and Catholicism for reforming him during his prison sentence

The Constitutional Court will hold a parole hearing for Walus in February 2022, but they are predicted to reject his bid

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Janusz Walus, who murdered Chris Hani in 1993, has applied to the Constitutional Court to grant him parole after serving almost 30 years of his life sentence.

In his application documents, Walus claims that he has been reformed by his nearly three decades in prison. He says he is more religious now, particularly in keeping with his Catholic upbringing, and that he has rejected apartheid ideologies that fuelled his crime.

According to News24, Walus' previous parole application in March 2020 was denied by Ronald Lamola, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services. This was his third unsuccessful attempt at being released on parole.

Janusz Walus has submitted his fourth parole application. Image: Twitter/@ewnreporter

Source: Twitter

Predictions for Walus' parole application

In his submission to the Constitutional court, Walus requested that the Supreme Court of Appeal’s decision not to grant him parole in 2020 should be ignored when deciding the latest parole bid, TimesLIVE reports. The Constitutional Court has confirmed that a parole hearing will be held in February 2022.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

As part of his application, Walus wrote and signed an affidavit stating that he has attempted to contact Limpho Hani, Chris Hani's widow, on several occasions to apologise to her and the family as a whole. He said that he wanted the opportunity to show remorse for his actions.

“I have had lots of interaction with many different persons of different races in prison, and I have come to realise that apartheid was wrong and that all persons are born equal and I reject racism in any form,” Walus said.

Reactions to Walus' 4th attempt at parole

@bhubaza asked:

"Didn't they say he was dying? Cancer or something?"

@UnmovedLee said:

"I now reject apartheid... as if he has the choice to actively practice it."

@princecloete shared:

"As if killing someone in cold blood is not cruel and inhumane. People do the crime but don't want to do the time."

@chikijana believes:

"Chris Hani's family deserves to know the truth. Why can't he reveal those who ordered the hit? He must rot in jail."

@PhenyoLB said:

"I don’t think he has changed. He must be kept behind bars. No parole for Janusz."

Detailed facts about Chris Hani killer

Previously Briefly News reported that for holding different political positions, Janusz Walus murdered a fellow citizen in cold blood. He has been on the news for the wrong reason since then. The outcome of that single act is something he has lived to regret.

The Polish-born was involved in a family business and truck driving before he was found guilty of a murder case, which has consumed him for over 20 years.

It was reported that his family’s aspersions for the political party motivated the murder of the victim. Janusz family had an incurable hatred for the communist party in Poland and South Africa.

Source: Briefly.co.za