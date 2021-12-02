Former spy boss, Arthur Fraser's, application to conduct a cross-examination has been refused by Judge Zondo

Fraser promised to provide the Zondo Commission with crucial evidence and has failed to do so on numerous occasions

Zondo is wary of Fraser, and feels that Fraser should keep the commission's 31 December deadline in mind

JOHANNESBURG - Judge Raymond Zondo has denied Arthur Fraser's application to conduct a cross-examination of state capture witnesses.

“I can see no reason why it is in the public interest to grant the right to the cross-examination of witnesses. It stands to be dismissed and is so dismissed,” Zondo said.

The Zondo Commission's term expires on 31 December, which makes this the deadline for their report. According to News24, Fraser is set to fulfil his promise of exposing high-ranking members of public office for their participation in state capture and related corruption.

Judge Zondo has denied Arthur Fraser's cross-examination application as the commission's deadline is looming. Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Twitter/@danielmarven

Why Zondo denied Fraser's application and what it means for the commission

Fraser was previously approached by the commission to cooperate in their investigation but he chose to publicly state that he possesses evidence that implicates all three branches of government in state capture.

The former spy boss wished to have some documents declassified in March but did not follow through with the required steps to achieve this, such as declaring which documents he was referring to and stating their relevancy to the investigation.

Both of these events caused Zondo to become wary of Fraser, Daily Maverick reports. The judge had been waiting for Fraser to clarify his next steps since July, and feel that they have given him plenty of time to apply.

South Africa reacts to Zondo dismissing Fraser's application

@ThokoVabaza2 asks:

"Zondo is not a judge, he is a political activist, who can take Zondo seriously?"

@vukaningcobo19 said:

@gwele_zola believes:

"It was a scare tactic, he just wanted to avoid appearing there."

@lefamorobe said:

"These guys must stop making threats and spill the beans."

@GatesB_ shared:

Arthur Fraser says Raymond Zondo is not fit for Chief Justice position

Previously, Briefly News reported that Arthur Fraser, the former National Commissioner of Correctional Services, has opposed Raymond Zondo's nomination to be the next Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court.

Fraser raised his objection to the nomination in a letter written to former judge, Navi Pillay, who currently chairs the panel that will be shortlisting candidates for President Cyril Ramaphosa to pick for the vacancy.

Fraser based his objection on Zondo's term as the chair of the State Capture Commission, highlighting that Zondo shows a lack of the necessary judicial independence.

Source: Briefly.co.za