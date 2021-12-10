A police officer in Sandton was shot and robbed while driving on duty and he died on arrival at hospital

General Khehla John Sithole wants the suspects to be found and taken into custody within the next 72 hours

Sithole has expressed his condemnation for the suspects' alleged actions towards a uniformed police officer

JOHANNESBURG - A group of suspects opened fire on a uniformed, on-duty police officer, Sergeant David Tsedu, while he was driving in Sandton. Tsedu died as a result of the shooting.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) in Gauteng want to find the suspects and bring them to justice for killing a police officer.

General Khehla John Sitole, the national police commissioner, has instructed Gauteng SAPS to find and arrest the suspects within the next 72 hours, EWN reports.

Details of the incident and its consequences

According to TimesLIVE, Tsedu was allegedly robbed of his service pistol and some personal items before the suspects fled the scene. He passed away on arrival at the hospital.

Sithole has expressed his disdain for the attack and has sent Tsedu's family and colleagues his condolences.

"The motive for the incident is the central focus of our investigation. We will not rest until those behind this brazen attack have been apprehended." Sitole said.

Reactions to the shooting of uniformed policeman

@Fred32020840 asked:

"Why must SAPS be told to do their work?"

@VictorGreatree believes:

"Crime is on the rampage in South Africa."

@mluduma30 said:

"As if anything happens with these 72 hour action plans."

@sinekem shared:

"The level of lawlessness in SA is on another level. A shooting in broad daylight in the heart of Sandton."

@EPristo believes:

"They were definitely following the car and they knew what they wanted."

