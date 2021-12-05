Halala: Police officer helps deliver healthy baby after mom went into labour

A mother and her baby are safe thanks to Lieutenant Colonel Mandie Davel who did not hesitate to help

The mother arrived at the police station experiencing severe labour pains, an ambulance was called but it was clear that there was not enough time to wait

Lieutenant Colonel Davel is an experienced midwife and helped deliver the baby with assistance from Sergeant Mofokeng

SPRINGS - Lieutenant Colonel Mandie Davel is a true heroine, she did not hesitate to help a distressed woman who called on the Springs SAPS for assistance.

She was experiencing severe labour pains on Friday night (3 December 2021) and Mandie immediately called for an ambulance.

Thanks to Lieutenant Colonel Mandie Davel the baby was delivered without complications. Photo credit: Ute Grabowsky/Photothek

Source: Getty Images

However, Mandie could see from the woman's condition that they did not have time to wait for an ambulance.

Fortunately for both mother and baby, Mandie was an experienced midwife and helped her deliver her baby in the Community Service Centre (CSC).

Mandie was assisted by Sergeant Mofokeng to help deliver the baby without any complications.

As soon as they were able to move, both mother and baby were transported to the hospital. The inspiring story was shared on the SAPS official Facebook page.

Social media users praised Lieutenant Colonel Davel for quick thinking and readiness to help

Oshara Rajendra-Mangal:

"Well done Lieutenant Colonel, you are an inspiration to all women! ❤"

Jabulani Mafale:

"Thank you Lt Colonel for saving the mother and the baby! !!!!"

Mishkah Davids-Vaggie:

"Well done and thank you officers ."

