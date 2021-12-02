Marissa Fuentes started having shortness of breath while pregnant and tested positive for Covid 19

She had an emergency C-section performed, and her second child was born two months prematurely

After eight months in hospital, she was discharged, and the hospital staff gave her a befitting farewell

A US lady who spent almost eight months in hospital battling Covid 19 has been reunited with her family in time for the holidays.

Marissa Fuentes was in the hospital for almost eight months after contracting COVID-19 while pregnant. Photos: Marissa Fuentes.

Source: UGC

29-year-old Marissa Fuentes from Pennsylvania was discharged on Wednesday, November 24 and spent Thanksgiving with her family.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Marissa said she could not believe spending the holiday with her family.

"Thanksgiving felt very surreal because I was able to sit at the table with my entire family. I wanted to take every single moment in and I didn’t want the day to end because it was so incredible," she said.

Covid 19 infection

The mother of two was pregnant with her second child when she started to experience shortness of breath.

She was taken to the hospital, and tests established she had Covid 19 before being transferred to the Intensive Care Unit.

Doctor’s perfumed an emergency caesarean section to deliver her son, who was born two months premature.

Marissa, a teacher, was then placed on a ventilator and spent the next five months on a ventilator and the remaining months undergoing physical therapy.

Discharged

The newborn was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a genetic disease, and her husband, Adrian Fuentes, juggled between taking care of his wife and son.

"It was extremely scary. There’s just no other way to put it. It was terrifying," he said.

When Marissa walked out of the hospital on November 24, she was cheered by hospital staff who cared for her for nearly eight months.

Source: Briefly.co.za