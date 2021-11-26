An elderly woman from Cape Town spent 101 days in intensive care and five days in a general ward after contracting Covid-19 while holidaying

Magda de Leeuw and her husband Anton were caravanning when they both tested positive for the deadly virus

Magda was hospitalised on 1 August and was discharged on 17 November and hospital staff sang songs for her as she was moved to a rehabilitation centre

Magda de Leeuw faced 109 days in hospital after contracting Covid-19. She was finally discharged from hospital on 17 November after spending 101 days in intensive care. Magda even spent her birthday on 9 September in hospital.

The 65-year-old's hospital discharge was filled with joy and song as medical staff from Nelspruit Mediclinic formed a line on either side of the hospital's exit. Strapped into a hospital bed with balloons reading "109" above her, Magda was wheeled out of the hospital.

She will be spending time at a hospital that offers rehabilitation care in Nelspruit before being allowed to go home.

Medical staff sang and cheered as Magda de Leeuw was discharged from hospital. Image: Magda de Leeuw and Anton de Leeuw

According to Lowvelder, Magda and her husband contracted the virus at the same time when they went caravanning in Swadini and Marloth Park in July. Anton's symptoms were mild but Magda was hospitalised on 1 August.

A report by Rising Sun revealed that Magda said she put her faith in the Lord and added that her husband's constant support was a blessing. Anton stated that she had looked after him for a whole 45 years and that looking after her was for a couple of years is something he can do.

Click here to watch the video of Magda's discharge. Below are some of the comments left by Saffas:

Rosa de Klerk said:

"Indeed a wonderful day! Thank you to the medical team as well!"

Michelle Ann de Kok shared:

"Thank you, Lord, and to all our wonderful hospital staff for your hard work during these trying times. GOD bless."

Carle Bear wrote:

"Music will heal not only your soul but your body as well. Bless these healthcare workers hearts. It's so beautiful."

Phyllis Buitendag commented:

"Also shedding a tear thank you, Lord. She gets to see her fam after so long."

Caroleve Seaman added:

"Amazing, so glad she is finally going home. Will continue to pray for a speedy and full recovery."

