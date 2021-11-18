Surgeon Who Spent Months Away from Family During Pandemic Dies of Covid19

Dr Irfan Halim was on the frontline as he tried to help save the lives of many Covid19 patients

The late doctor was away from home for many months as he worked to help Covid19 victims

Many social media users took to different online platforms to mourn with late Irfan's family

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Most doctors and nurses have in the recent past been lauded for the sacrifices they made while trying to help fellow human beings stay alive during the Covid19 pandemic.

The surgeon has been on the frontline saving the lives of COVID-19 patients. Photo: Health digest.

Source: UGC

Selfless medical expert

While some survived and went back to their families alive, quite a number never managed despite having been on the frontline.

Doctor Irfan Halim is among the many unlucky ones who never got the chance to enjoy their lives months after helping in saving several people during the pandemic.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Briefly News has learnt Dr Halim died nine weeks after a strong battle with COVID-19.

According to Mirror UK, the doctor had given up everything including quality time with his family for months, just to save COVID-19 patients.

Wales Online reported that Dr Halim's wife, Salia Halim narrated how her hubby went to work at Swindon Hospital on September 10, and never came home.

Dr Irfan has been away from his family for many months/ Photo: Mirror UK.

Source: UGC

Family in mourning

Well, the late doctors may have gone to be with his maker but he has been remembered as a medical powerhouse who helped save the lives of more than 250,000 patients throughout his career.

His wife, Salia told media that her hubby, a father of four children, all under the age of 12 died peacefully in her arms while surrounded by his brother, sister and a number of friends.

''My broken heart is shattered into pieces beyond imagination. My beloved Irfan passed away on Sunday, November 14, at 7.51 pm peacefully whilst I held him in my arms whispering prayers and love into his ears along with his brother and sister surrounded by his beautiful friends." Salia said.

TUKO.co.ke has learnt that Dr Halim had been on the frontline of the COVID-19 battle since its outbreak in 2020.

Confirmed reports indicated that Dr Halim was treated in Swindon Hospital ICU for two weeks before being transferred to The Royal Brompton in London to receive treatment on a special artificial lung (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation).

The doctor died peacefully in his wife's arms. Photo: Fox2Detroit.

Source: UGC

Dr Irfan leaves behind wife and kids

Late Dr Halim's wife took to social media where she remembered her hubby as a selfless human being who dedicated his 15 years to love her and his children.

His wife also noted how he selflessly dedicated his 25 years of service to the world as a doctor, a Consultant General Surgeon to be precise.

"Irfan you gave me 15 magical years as your wife, four beautiful children, wonderful memories that will last me until my remaining days in this world. You gave 25 dedicated years of service to the NHS working as a Consultant General Surgeon. Please remember him in your prayers and duas and mountains of strength for his children for the pain of losing a wonderful, beloved father at such a tender age," Mrs Halim wrote.

Dr Halim's death broke the hearts of many people across the world who took to social media to remember him in the best way they knew how.

Source: Briefly.co.za