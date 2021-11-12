3 Celeb Couples With Ugly Divorces, From Black Coffee to Zinhle Mabena

Some of Mzansi's A-listers served the country major couple goals with their fairytale weddings. Just as they trended when they were still posting pics and videos of themselves when they were still madly in love, some celebs hogged headlines when their marriages went south.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Their messy divorces made headlines across Mzansi and the world. Some of them even went as far as airing their ex-partners' dirty laundry on social media when their relationships ended in tears.

Loyiso MacDonald, Black Coffee and Zinhle Mabena are some of Mzansi's celebs who've been involved in nasty divorces. Image: @loymacdonald, @ms_zinhlemabena @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Briefly News takes a look at three Mzansi celebrity couples whose messy break-ups trended for days on social media streets. Take a look at the list below:

1. Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali

When things were no longer sweet between the two stars, Enhle decided to open up about their relationship. The actress accused the internationally-acclaimed DJ of physically abusing her. At some stage, she even accused the music producer of failing to keep the ights on at the house she lives in with his kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

2. Zinhle Mabena and Robert Ngwenya

Zinhle Mabena and Robert Ngwenya's split was like a Hollywood movie. The former Isibaya actress was once accused of plotting to kill her former businessman hubby. She even ended in a jail cell as the drama around their union played out for all to see. There were also rumours flying around that the actress took her character from Isibaya a bit to far as she was also accused of physically abusing Robert, according to ZAlebs.

3. Loyiso MacDonald and Mathunzi Simphiwe

The Queen actor allegedly cheated on his wife which is why their relationship ended in tears. Mathunzi recently served the star divorce papers because of his cheating ways. Their story was all over the news. Mathunzi moved out of their marital home about four years ago before she decided to terminate their wedding contract this year.

Loyiso and Jennifer Bala celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

In other news, Briefly News reported that Loyiso Bala and his wife, Jennifer, have been married for a whopping 10 years. The star penned a heartfelt post in celebration of their 10th wedding anniversary.

The award-winning musician took to social media and revealed that he has experienced challenges in his marriage but doesn't regret spending the past ten years of his life with Jennifer.

"You, my love, are the best thing that’s ever happened to me. Thank you for choosing me time and time again. Here is to many more decades of love, joy and immeasurable fulfillment."

Source: Briefly.co.za