Halala: Phelo Bala and Moshe Ndiki Celebrate Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Popular Mzansi media personalities Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala celebrated their second wedding anniversary a few days back

Phelo, who is a singer, took to social media and penned a touching post to his hubby in celebration of their anniversary

The talented musician also shared a cute loved-up snap of himself and the TV presenter and actor

Phelo Bala and Moshe Ndiki have been married for two whole years now. The media personalities celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, 2 November.

Phelo Bala and Moshe Ndiki have been married for two years. Image: @phelobala

Source: Instagram

Phelo, who is a singer, penned a heartfelt post in celebration of their union. He took to social media and posted a loved-up snap of him and his TV presenter bae.

Taking to Twitter on their special day, Phelo Bala wished the actor a happy anniversary and added that he can;t believe they've been together for so long. He thanked Moshe for being strong and for keeping them going when they are facing difficulties in their relationship.

"I’m so wrong but you try your best to keep us going. I love you and I mean it!" he added, according to OkMzansi.

Tweeps took to Phelo's comment section on the micro-blogging app to wish the celeb couple a happy anniversary. Check out some of their comments below:

@Moniqueweits said:

"Congratulations my babies."

@Billythebeyhive wrote:

"Happy anniversary to y'all."

@ShondrellaLove commented:

"Happy anniversary guys!"

Loyiso and Jennifer Bala celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Loyiso Bala and his wife, Jennifer, have been married for a whopping 10 years. The star penned a heartfelt post in celebration of their 10th wedding anniversary.

The award-winning musician took to social media and revealed that he has experienced challenges in his marriage but doesn't regret spending the past ten years of his life with Jennifer.

Loyiso's followers took to his comment section on Instagram to wish him and Jennifer a happy 10th anniversary. One social media user with the handle lihlemthembukhuzwayo wrote:

"Ohhhh this is so heartwarming. May God's love and grace be upon your union till the end of time."

