Uthando Noxolo is trending on social media after airing its latest episode, which has Mzansi peeps talking

The viewers of the show are shook after doctors confirmed that a young woman who appeared on the show is pregnant, but she says she hasn't had sex for two years

The fans of the reality show took to social media to talk about the eight-week pregnancy and how the young lady has to suffer while living without her parents

The latest episode of Uthando Noxolo left Mzansi shook. The show's host Andile Gaeleshiwe was dealing with a rather bizarre story on Tuesday night, 2 November.

'Uthando Noxolo' host Andile Gaelesiwe was dealing with an unbelievable story on her show on Tuesday night. Image: @andile1

Source: Instagram

Andile Gaelesiwe took a young woman, who has supposedly not been sexually active for two years, to a doctor and they indeed confirmed she is eight weeks pregnant. The viewers of the show suspect witchcraft because the young lady was adamant that she has not had sex for a long time.

The lady said she has no place she calls home as her mom left her and her dad stays somewhere else. The viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the sad and unbelievable episode. Check out some of their comment below:

Lasizwe said:

"But that falling pregnant without having sex part? Yoh ngine stress."

@BlackkCharity commented:

"So what's the way forward with the worms and the 2-year pregnancy?"

@Sindile_N said:

"She fell pregnant and the foetus decomposed inside her, worms coming out and all. All doctors see a healthy 8-week pregnancy and no faults in her. Her mom is a deadbeat so she had to constantly lie to her dad so he could continue sending her money. Theme: Witchcraft!"

@being_ayxanda added:

"She’s pregnant but she hasn’t been having sex?"

