Uyajola 9/9 viewers couldn't believe it when Jub Jub stopped a minibus taxi with passengers just to get a cheating man and his side bae out of it

When the taxi stopped and the guy and his side got out of the taxi, the cheater ran away but the Uyajola 9/9 crew chased and caught him

The fans of the show shared that the Eastern Cape should be Mzansi's official province for cheaters because all the three episodes were filmed there

Jub Jub served Mzansi three lit episode on Sunday night. Uyajola 9/9 was in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape to film all the hilarious action for the viewers.

Jub Jub's 'Uyajola 9/9' aired three episodes on Sunday night. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Fans of the show laughed out loud when Jub Jub and his crew stopped the whole minibus taxi with passengers inside and asked the driver about a couple who was in the taxi.

A young woman had asked Jub Jub to investigate if her boo was cheating on her and they found him in the taxi with his side chick. When the man got out of the taxi, he ran for his dear life but Jub and his crew caught him and brought him back to his main dish.

The main chick had been with the guy for seven years but he chose his side of six months. In another episode, Jub Jub gatecrashed a party and the cheater hilariously called the star a "marshmallow" because of the colours of his clothes.

Below are some of the comments from the fans of the programme who took to Twitter after watching the episodes:

@Karabo_Mokgoko said:

"Cheating in Gqeberha is a pandemic."

@NAZEEM_G8 wrote:

"We don't play here, we cheat serious and we don't care."

@girl_kaybee commented:

"Imagine being late for work and Jub Jub stops your taxi."

@_justinisworld said:

"Gqeberha is South Africa’s most cheating district."

@ISHMAEL_SETATI added:

"So he stopped a taxi. One day they will beat him this one."

Fuming lady tells Jub Jub she'll quarantine her cheating boo for a month

In related news, Briefly News reported that a lady hilariously shared that she'll not let her man go out for a whole month after she caught him cheating. The epic episode aired on Moja Love on Sunday night, 24 October.

The woman had written to Jub Jub to ask him and his Uyajola 9/9 crew to investigate if her boo named Thembela was cheating on her. Jub Jub and his team caught Thembela red-handed cheating with another woman.

Thembela ran for his life when he saw Jub Jub, his boo and the cameras. They chased after him and caught him. His boo told him that she'll "quarantine" him for the whole month after she found him with another woman.

