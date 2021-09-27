Former 'The Queen' Star Loyiso MacDonald's Estranged Wife Files for Divorce

Loyiso MacDonald's estranged boo, Mathunzi MacDonald, has finally applied for divorce after both of them failed to work out their relationship

The former The Queen actor allegedly cheated on Mathunzi in 2017 and they have been living separately ever since

In court docs, Mathunzi revealed that she can't forget what her estranged hubby did to her about five years ago

Former 'The Queen' star Loyiso MacDonald's estranged wife has filed for divorce. Image: @loymacdonald, @mathunzimacdonald

Source: Instagram

Mathunzi reportedly accused the talented actor of cheating on her. They have not lived in the same house since Loyiso was allegedly unfaithful in 2017.

According to court papers seen by City Press, Mathunzi shared that Loyiso committed adultery. ZAlebs reports that Mathunzi told the court, via the documents she submitted, that she just can't come to terms with what Loyiso did and she cannot continue with their marriage.

The papers also revealed that both Loyiso and Mathunzi have lost their mutual love and respect for one another. They have also not been able to sit down and have a "meaningful" conversation.

