Dr Musa Mthombeni and former Miss SA title holder Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni have been serving nothing but the cutest content on social media

The couple went public earlier this year when Musa announced that he had finally proposed to his mystery bae, who turned out to be Liesl

The Mthombenis are always gushing about each other on their social media feeds so it's no wonder that Mzansi is fully invested in their companionship

Liesl Laurie and Musa Mthombeni managed to keep their relationship completely private from the country for the longest time. The couple decided to confirm their relationship using the cutest engagement photoshoot. Since then they have managed to build a large following.

Here is a quick stroll down memory lane to see just how adorable this whirlwind romance has been.

In June, TimesLIVE reported that Liesl and Musa not only announced that they were in a relationship but the celeb duo also shared the news of their engagement.

In July Sowetan reported that lobola negotiations had happened and wedding plans were in the works.

OKMzansi reported that Musa always gushes over his wife on social media and never fails to shower her off and let her know that he is proud of her.

In August the couple hosted their traditional wedding.

In September they surprised followers on Instagram with photos from their white wedding.

It goes without shock to know that Mzansi absolutely loves these two.

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie tie the knot, drop jaws with stunning attire

Briefly News reported Dr Musa Mthombeni and former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie are officially Mr and Mrs! The two tied the knot this past weekend and, of course, Liesl looked stunning.

Taking to social media with some beautiful pictures of the wedding attire, both Liesl and Musa let fans know that they went home this weekend to make it official, as reported by ZAlebs. By the looks of it and the interpretation of their captions, Musa and Liesl had a small and intimate traditional wedding.

Liesl wore two outfits and she was truly breathtaking: a jaw-dropping fully beaded red figure-hugging number and a gorgeous ethnic patterned wizard sleeve dress that left people speechless.

A big congratulations to the happy couple!

