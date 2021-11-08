Lol: Nick Cannon Volunteers to Help Saweetie Make Babies, Peeps Have Zero Chill

Nick Cannon made headlines across the globe this year for having four babies born in 2021 alone from different women

Saweetie innocently posted her desire to have children in the near future and the notorious baby daddy swooped in to offer some assistance

Followers were dusted when they saw the interaction because they assumed he has had enough babies for a while; one person called him a "serial impregnator"

Nick Cannon seems to be on a serious mission to father as many children as possible. The Wild n Out star recently offered to help rapper Saweetie fulfil her dream her dreams of becoming a mother and fans are shook.

The U.S Sun reported that since November 2020, Nick Cannon has had four children in total. The TV presenter officially has four baby mamas and seven children. He truly is on a journey to father as many children as possible, while he still can.

Nick told multiple publications that he had that many children on purpose contrary to what many people may believe. Just when fans thought he was done, he volunteered to be a dad once again.

An innocent Saweetie thought she could just share with her followers that she wants a baby or two. Little did she know that Nick the ninja was lurking in the background and ready to donate some swimmers.

Followers did not see this coming and needless to say, peeps were shook. The comments were on fire as they reacted to this "noble" act.

