A New Zealand MP, Julie Anne Genter, cycled to the hospital while in labour on Sunday, November 28

The US-born politician said her contractions "weren't that bad" when she and her husband decided to cycle to the hospital

The MP lauded the health care team that took care of her and made sure that she had a safe delivery

Last week the wife of UK prime minister disclosed that she returned to work barely three hours after giving birth.

New Zealand MP Julie Anne Genter is cycling to the hospital. Photo: Julie Anne Genter.

Source: Facebook

Strength of a woman

This story, which was brought to you by Briefly News, left women puzzled and with mixed reactions.

A section of women described Carrie Johnson as a strong woman. However, others said Carrier "lives soft a life ", surrounded by dozens of doctors and maids, making it easy for her to be working before and a few hours after giving birth.

Even before the dust settled on this story, it has emerged that another woman who happened to be New Zealand MP cycled to the hospital while in labour only to give birth barely an hour later.

According to Julie Anne Genter, she had not planned to cycle in labour while going to the hospital.

The US-born politician divulged that the contractions weren’t that bad when they left home on Sunday, November 28, at around 2am to go to the hospital.

'Big news! At 3.04am this morning, we welcomed the newest member of our family. I genuinely wasn’t planning to cycle in labour, but it did end up happening. My contractions weren’t that bad.

When we left at 2am to go to the hospital - though they were 2-3 min apart and picking up in intensity by the time we arrived 10 minutes later. And amazingly, now we have a healthy, happy little one sleeping, as is her dad," she said.

The MP lauded the health care team that took care of her and made sure that she delivered safely.

"Feeling blessed to have had excellent care and support from a great team, in what turned out to be a very fast (and happily uncomplicated) birth," she said.

