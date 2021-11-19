Woman Whose Family Had Made Funeral Arrangements Wakes up From 60-Day Coma

After 60 days in a coma, doctors said Bettina Lerman, who had COVID-19, would not make it

Her family embarked on her funeral arrangements and even started the process of buying her headstone

A day before life support was switched off, the 69-year-old woke up from the coma

A US woman on a ventilator for 60 days after contracting COVID-19 was about to get her life support switched off when she suddenly woke up.

Bettina Lerman's family was buying her headstone when she woke up from a coma. Photos: Andrew Lerman.

Sixty-nine-year-old Bettina Lerman, who tested positive for the virus in September, woke up from the coma right before life support was turned off, CNN reports.

Doctors' grave news

Speaking to the press, her son Andrew Lerman said she was unvaccinated, and after more than a month in a coma, doctors did not think she would make it.

Andrew said they made burial arrangements and purchased a headstone when they received a doctor's call with unexpected news.

“The doctor told me I needed to go to the hospital right away. So I inquired whether something was wrong, and he said to me that my mother had just woken up.

I literally dropped the phone. We were supposed to be terminating life support that day,” he said.

Andrew and his wife rushed to the hospital, and his mother informed him she was aware of the people who visited her during the coma.

Fundraiser

However, he pointed out that she was not out of the woods and set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her.

“Please donate and or share our mom’s story, we want her to be able to rebuild her life when she is able. Thank you,” a message on the fundraiser reads.

