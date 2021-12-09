A shootout between an integrated police team and five hijackers has left three dead and two in police custody

The two surviving suspects will face multiple criminal charges and will appear in court tomorrow

The victim of the hijacking was found in the vehicle with injuries and is receiving medical attention in hospital

JOHANNESBURG - Yesterday (8 December), there was a shootout between five hijackers and an integrated police team.

The police team was headed by members of the Hawks' Tactical Operation Management and the team was searching for hijackers known for going after Volkswagen Polos.

The search was aided by Tracker Connect, SAPS Highway Patrol, ICB Insurance Crime Bureau, Badboyz Security in Roodepoort and Gauteng Crime Intelligence.

Three suspects have died and two are in custody following a shootout between hijackers and a police team. Image: Facebook/ South African Police Service

Details of the incident

The South African Police Service reported that the integrated police team found the suspects while they were driving a hijacked VW Polo and intercepted them. The suspects started firing shots at the police team members while they were approaching.

Police team members and the suspects proceeded to shoot at one another, which caused three of the five suspects to die due to fatal bullet wounds. The two surviving suspects, who are between the ages of 25 and 30, were arrested at the scene.

In a statement sent to Briefly News by Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase, it was reported that the owner of the hijacked VW Polo was discovered inside the vehicle. He had sustained injuries during the incident and was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment.

The police found cellphones, loaded firearms and heavy-duty gloves in the car. The suspects, who will face charges of carjacking, attempted murder, murder and possession of unlicensed firearms, are scheduled to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 10 December 2021, the SAPS reports.

Reactions to the shootout

Xolile Sombalo said:

"Speedy recovery to the injured victim and thank God he was not killed during the exchange of bullets."

Nozipho Florah Bidi shared:

"Well done officers. We are really tired of these criminals."

Vusi Muzi said:

"The hijacking victim must be really traumatised, imagine all this right in front of your eyes."

Thubelihle Chance Ngwenya asked:

"Where's the treason charge for opening fire towards a uniformed law enforcer?"

Bossie Bossert shared:

"Strongs to the victim.Well done on the task."

Source: Briefly.co.za