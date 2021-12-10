Accident on N1 in Free State, 1 Truck Driver Dead and Another Seriously Injured

Two trucks were involved in an accident on the N1 near the Koppies off-ramp in the Free State province

Drivers have been warned to avoid driving in the vicinity of the area and traffic diversions have been put in place to allow congestion to clear

The accident resulted in one of the drivers burning to death and the other sustaining serious injuries

KOPPIES - An accident involving two trucks has occurred on the N1 near the Koppies off-ramp in the Free State. The SAPS has warned drivers to avoid the area and take different routes instead. Routes have been diverted to the north and south of the off-ramp.

The traffic to the north has been redirected from the off-ramp to the Heilbron Koppies road. The southbound traffic is diverted from the Vaal Toll Plaza.

Further details of the accident

In a statement, SAPS said that one of the truck drivers sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in a Kroonstad hospital. The other truck driver burnt to death.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown but SAPS have started an investigation into the case. They have also announced that a case of culpable homicide will be opened.

Briefly News contacted Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, a spokesperson for SAPS in the Free State, who said that there is no further information available at the moment as the investigation is ongoing.

Reactions to the truck accident

Jeff Isaacs said:

"Too terrible for words. Best we wait the outcome of the investigation before we make our own judgements and conclusions."

Teecoh Jnr shared:

"What a terrible accident!"

Cheryl Bezuidenhout Jack believes:

"This so sad and I'm my deepest sympathy to the deceased family. However, trucks need to stop speeding and trying to overtake each other."

Jen Douglas said:

"How sad and unnecessary."

Louis Adriaan Johannes Visser shared:

"And this before Christmas. Sad."

Source: Briefly.co.za