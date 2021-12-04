Truck Driver, 24 Arrested After Lorry Kills 4 People Near KZN Supermarket

A KZN truck driver is being investigated for homicide after his lorry crashed into several stationary vehicles

The accident took place in Greytown on Thursday and some of the victims include a mother and her young child

Residents tried to assault the 24-year-old truck driver following the horrific incident

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a 24-year-old truck driver collided with multiple vehicles along Durban Street in Greytown CBD.

A KZN truck driver is being investigated for homicide after his lorry crashed into several stationary vehicles. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The incident took place at around 11 am on Thursday.

Witnesses report the truck collided with parked cars and local street vendors near a KZN supermarket, killing at least four people on its path. Among the victims was a mother and her young child, IOL reports.

Several other bystanders also sustained serious injuries and are currently being treated.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Paramedics treated three people at the scene for critical injuries and transported them to hospital for continued medical care," said Robert McKenzie of KZN Emergency Medical Services.

The truck driver also sustained serious injuries and is currently under police guard at a KZN hospital as the investigation continues. It's alleged angry residents tried to assault the man for his role in the deadly accident but police were able to intervene, The Witness reports.

Dad to the rescue: Tow truck driver saves son involved in motorbike crash

In more accident news, Briefly News previously reported that an Eastern Cape tow truck driver had no idea his 23-year-old son would be the victim in what he expected to be just another day on the job.

A horrified Raoul Coetzee had been on duty responding to an accident scene in Port Alfred when he made the shocking discovery. He soon jumped into action, helping to save his son, Victor from underneath the truck his motorcycle had collided with, DispatchLive reports.

Victor sustained a few serious injuries to his spleen and pelvis and is currently recovering in Livingstone Hospital.

What's really unfortunate about the event is that Victor had hoped to sell the motorcycle to fund a dream trip to Sweden. There, the mechanic hoped to spend his time planting trees, News24 reports.

Despite the emotional and financial hardships the family is expected to go through due to Victor's medical bills, they are grateful to their community for any and all support.

A local riders club has since pledged R1000 to the bike-lovers treatment.

Source: Briefly.co.za