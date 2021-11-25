A light delivery courier van was recently targeted by a group of thugs in the Boksburg area

The group were caught on CCTV trying to rob the vehicle but were quickly averted by a fast-thinking driver

Online users have heaped praise on the unknown driver for his composure amid the alleged robbery attempt

A courier delivery van driver who had their wits about them is lucky to have escaped what nearly turned into an ugly robbery situation in Boksburg on the East Rand in recent days.

CCTV footage, which has since gone viral online, captured the frightening moment a pair of would-be robbers accosted the light delivery vehicle (LDV) at a checkpoint.

Thugs attempt to hit a courier delivery van in Boksburg. Image: @crimeairnetwork

The 43-second clip of the incident was shared on Twitter by the @crimeairnetork Twitter page and shows two men disembarking a white car from a few meters away before suspiciously running over.

"Attempted robbery: Boksburg. COE. GP. Perps attempted to rob courier LDV. Driver acted decisively & thwarted robbers," the caption read.

The exact location where the attempted robbery occurred is unknown, but the pair is seen sneaking up on the LDV before one of them catches up to the driver's side door and then attempts to open it.

But the driver, having noticed the suspicious activity, swerves the vehicle firmly forward, narrowly avoiding confrontation with the alleged armed assailant.

Fast-thinking driver surprises thugs

The driver subsequently manages to shake off the two men, but not before his terrified colleague on the passenger's side flung the door open and exited the vehicle to make a run for it.

Surprised by the driver's tenacity, the suspect, and his accomplice who'd been trailing behind him, abandon the campaign and are seen casually running back to the getaway vehicle, reaching it and jumping in.

The entire incident happened in full view of onlookers and about one dozen cars at the checkpoint. At the time of publication, the video had garnered more than 6 300 views.

Observers on social media hailed the driver for his situational awareness and fast-thinking approach to the situation.

Locals laud situational awareness

@Majange95 wrote:

"The moment he gets to work must ask for a new partner because that one can't be trusted."

@SfisoL1 said:

"The passenger was already on his way home."

@Bl1gp added:

"This driver also needs a gun. He will put an end to [these] robberies."

