A police officer in the Free State province is accused of shooting and murdering his girlfriend after firing nine deadly shots at her

The cop is said to have turned the gun on himself after committing the brutal murder on Wednesday afternoon

The cop's brother was also at the scene and the police officer fired a shot in his direction when he entered the house in an attempt to intervene

FREE STATE - A police officer in the Free State province allegedly fired nine fatal rounds at his girlfriend before shooting and killing himself.

It is believed that the cop used his service weapon to carry out the vicious murder. The incident is said to have taken place on Wednesday afternoon, 1 December.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has taken lead on the investigation of the murder and apparent suicide, according to a report by TimesLIVE.

Grace Langa, Ipid national spokesperson, says the police officer went to his parental home in Lusaka section, Tumahole on Wednesday afternoon and his girlfriend arrived shortly afterwards.

The cop's brother also came to the house and the police officer gave him money to pay for the DStv account. As he was leaving, he heard gunshots, said Langa.

The brother then ran back into the house to see what was happening and the police officer fired shots in his direction, which led him to flee.

At the scene, the South African Police Service (SAPS) discovered 10 spent gunshot cartridges. On Thursday, an autopsy was performed and the relatives of the deceased were notified, according to The South African.

