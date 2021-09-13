After reportedly killing six individuals, a security guard from Mooi River was fatally shot by police in a gunfight

The man killed two other security guards and four people who were closely related to him before attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend

During his murderous rampage, the security guard is reported to have shot and killed his five-year-old child too

DURBAN - Police in KwaZulu-Natal shot and killed a 26-year-old security guard from Mooi River who went on a killing spree over the weekend.

According to Grace Langa, spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), the security guard's first victim was his colleague, whom he had been driving with in a company car.

He shot and killed him. He proceeded to dispose of the body in a veld by burning it and drove off the company vehicle, according to a report by News24.

The security guard's second victim was another security guard from a farm in Mooi River. After killing the security guard he drove off to Bruntville, still using the company vehicle, according to Brigadier Jay Naicker, SAPS provincial spokesperson.

In Bruntville, he shot and killed four people who include two five-year-old children, a 13-year-old child and a 34-year old woman, who was his ex-girlfriend's sister. One of the five-year-old children was his son.

After leaving Bruntville, he drove to his ex-girlfriend's place of work in Alexandra Terrace where he shot her several times before fleeing the scene. She sustained severe injuries and was taken to hospital, according to IOL.

The Greytown task team was informed by police officials that the suspect was going to his homestead next. After being located by the police, the suspect resisted arrested and opened fire on the officers, who killed him instantly.

Six counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and an inquest are being investigated by police in three different regions in KwaZulu-Natal.

