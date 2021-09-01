Mass Shooting In Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal Leaves 5 People Dead, 3 Injured

Reports have confirmed that five people were gunned down while sitting in a house on Tuesday evening in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal

The incident comes after six other people also suffered the same fate in a different area of Umlazi on Saturday night

The latest mass shooting led to another three people sustaining serious injuries and are currently being treated in hospital

DURBAN - Five people were killed in a mass shooting that took place in Umlazi, Durban on Tuesday night. Three other people were injured in the incident.

Spokesperson for the Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Kwanele Ncalane confirmed the deaths and stated that the shooting took place in W-section, according to TimesLIVE.

The victims are said to have been sitting inside a house when three gunmen who are yet to be identified entered the home. The victims are said to have been shot in the head and upper body. The three individuals who were injured were immediately taken to hospital following the shooting.

This latest shooting comes after six people were killed in another mass shooting in Umlazi on Saturday in U-section. According to police spokesperson Jay Naicker, four of the victims were declared dead on the scene while two others succumbed to their injuries in hospital, reports SowetanLIVE.

Eyewitnesses reported that the shooting was carried out by six men and the police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating six cases of murder. There is speculation that the individuals were killed by rival gang members.

A 14-year-old and two women are said to have been victims of the mass shooting.

Gugulethu residents sick of living in fear after 8 men killed

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that residents of Gugulethu in Cape Town have raised concerns about the absence of safety in the area. This comes after seven people were killed during a mass shooting where an eighth person also lost their life a few days later.

The Gugulethu Development Forum (GDF) stated that residents are sick of staying in fear. The fear is a result of an influx of criminals moving into the community. Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed the media about the killings on Wednesday following the massacre.

The area where the tragic incident occurred, NY79, was packed with curious people and vehicles. They gathered at the spot where the bodies of the deceased were scattered.

